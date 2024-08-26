James Franklin Responds to Pat McAfee's Warning About Garrett Greene, WVU
West Virginia alum Pat McAfee has been getting Mountaineer fans all kinds of fired about the team's season-opener against No. 8 Penn State. He's talked about the game on his show on ESPN as well as during this past Saturday's College GameDay in Dublin, Ireland.
One of the warning shots he sent to Penn State came early last week after seeing head coach Neal Brown do an interview on another ESPN show.
“Speaking of Penn State…look out Week 1. Okay? Have you seen what Neal Brown looks like right now? Let alone listen to the words he says and how much he has his team’s back. He was onMarty and McGee this past weekend and I’ll tell you what, if you’re in the Big 12 it is time to start sh****** your pants this is a new f****** Neal Brown. We’re about to f****** run the Big 12. You hear how mad he is? Have you seen GG run wild ever before? A hundred players better than GG? Oh, okay. Garrett Greene is about to run wild on Penn State Week 1 in Morgantown.”
Monday afternoon, Penn State head coach was asked about his take on Pat McAfee and if he will use what he said as motivation for his team prior to Saturday's game in Morgantown.
“Well, first of all, I love Pat McAfee and his energy and enthusiasm for sports. I think he’s been good for college athletics in general. I think he’s fun. I think his ability to speak freely is unique and fun in a lot of ways. For us, it’s a fine line. I think it’s very similar to the old billboard material. I want to make sure that our guys don’t say anything and our staff doesn’t say anything that creates billboard material because for some people, that motivates them. I want to make sure that I’m not talking out of both sides of my mouth with our staff and our players because I also strongly recommend our players getting off of social media, especially in-season. That’s easier said then done.”
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Betting Odds for West Virginia vs. Penn State
Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions for Penn State Insider Ahead of WVU Matchup
Garrett Greene Ranked as One of the Top QBs in the Big 12
Garnett Hollis Jr. Dedicating 2024 Season to Teen Fighting Cancer