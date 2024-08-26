Betting Odds for West Virginia vs. Penn State
West Virginia will welcome No. 8 Penn State into Morgantown this weekend for a big time Big Ten-Big 12 showdown on FOX's Big Noon Kickoff. Despite the overwhelming majority of college football analysts picking the Nittany Lions to win this game, there's a strong belief that WVU will keep it close and give them a game.
According to SI Sportsbook, Penn State is an 8.5 point favorite over the Mountaineers. The total (over/under) currently sits at 51.5.
West Virginia Trends
- The over cashed in six of West Virginia's final eight games of the season.
- The Mountaineers won five of their final six games to close out the year.
- West Virginia is 13-5 in their last 18 season openers.
- WVU covered the spread in eight of their 13 games last season.
- West Virginia is 5-1 against the spread in their last six games played at home.
Penn State Trends
- The over has cashed in seven of Penn State's last nine road games played on a Saturday.
- Penn State has covered the spread in five of their last six road games.
- The Nittany Lions are 15-3 in their last 18 games.
- Penn State has won seven straight season-openers.
- Penn State has covered the spread in each of their last six games against Big 12 opponents.
Odds Disclaimer
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions for Penn State Insider Ahead of WVU Matchup
Garrett Greene Ranked as One of the Top QBs in the Big 12
Garnett Hollis Jr. Dedicating 2024 Season to Teen Fighting Cancer
ESPN Analyst Picks West Virginia to Win the Big 12 Conference