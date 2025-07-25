Ken Kendrick and New WVU President Connect as Athletic Support Remains Strong
Establishing and continuing relationships with big-time donors is more important than ever in college athletics.
Ken Kendricks, who is the owner of MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks, has been a massive supporter of WVU athletics throughout his life and helped the athletic department in many ways over the years, including a generous gift to allow WVU to build an indoor pitching facility for the baseball team.
Although there's a new leader in Morgantown, with Michael T. Benson succeeding E. Gordon Gee as university President, Kendrick's relationship with the big decision makers at WVU remains strong. He recently met with President Benson while in Phoenix.
Kendrick is a known supporter of Rich Rodriguez, but made it very clear in a post on X that athletic director Wren Baker was not pressured to bring Rich Rod back to Morgantown.
"Wren Baker is his own man and conducted a thorough search to find our new Coach. NO ONE pressured him in any way during the process. The Country Roads Trust will strongly support Rich Rodriguez just as we would any other candidate that Wren would have been chosen. Go Mountaineers!"
