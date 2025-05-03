Leaving West Virginia Never Crossed Jaden Bray's Mind Amid Coaching Change
There was a lot of excitement surrounding West Virginia wide receiver Jaden Bray heading into the 2024 season, thanks to some dominant performances in practice and the coaching staff raving about him all preseason long.
When the season finally came around, Bray disappeared. There wasn't much communication from Neal Brown as to why until he revealed that he was nursing an undisclosed injury that kept him on the shelf for much of the season.
“It was definitely up and down last season. Still had fun even though I wasn’t playing," Bray said during spring ball. "It was just good to be around my friends, all the receivers that we had, the coaching staff we had at the time did a great job of making sure I was doing okay mentally and physically. No one wants to be injured and not be on the field, but it wasn’t that difficult because I’ve been injured before, and it wasn’t something I hadn’t already been through.”
Bray could have easily tested the transfer portal waters for the second straight year with a new coaching staff coming into town, but the thought of leaving never even popped into his head, believe it or not.
“I really like West Virginia. I really like the state. I feel like since I moved out here, I got to really know myself better, being far away from home, and just got to grow up a little bit. I feel like I’m more locked in out here. I just really like everything about West Virginia. I didn’t want to leave. That’s why I ended up staying. I wanted to at least give Rich Rod and his staff a chance before I made any big decisions because going into the portal, it’s really cutthroat out there once you get in there. I really enjoy playing for Rich Rod and this staff. I didn’t have any production last year, so there was really no need for me to even think about entering the portal because there’s a lot of other players in the portal. I just really wanted to stay here.”
Most kids in his situation hop right into the portal without thinking of the consequences and often end up at a lower level. When you didn't have any tape from the previous season, it's hard for other schools to evaluate where you are, especially when you're coming off an injury. Staying put was the right decision for the veteran receiver, and it could allow him to play his way into the next level.
