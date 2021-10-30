Mountaineer Maven Gameday Guide: Iowa State

WATCH: West Virginia vs Iowa State Preview

WVU Depth Chart vs Iowa State

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Iowa State

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs Iowa State

What Iowa State HC Matt Campbell Said About WVU

What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Iowa State

WVU Releases Uniform Combo vs Iowa State

Bowl Projections for West Virginia - Week 9

Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 9

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.