September 4, 2021
Mountaineer Maven Gameday Guide: Maryland

Everything you need to know ahead of West Virginia's road matchup at Maryland.
West Virginia kicks off the 2021 season on the road against the Maryland Terrapins at 3:30 p.m. EST on ESPN. For all the info you need heading into this week's game, check out the links below. 

Score Predictions for West Virginia @ Maryland

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Maryland (Area304+)

What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Maryland

Maryland Releases Week 1 Depth Chart

WVU Releases Week 1 Depth Chart

Players to Watch: Maryland Offense

Players to Watch: Maryland Defense

West Virginia's Keys to the Game vs Maryland

WVU's Uniform Combo for Season Opener

WATCH: West Virginia vs Maryland Preview

Neal Brown Previews Maryland

What Maryland HC Mike Locksley Had to Say About WVU

Scouting Report on Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa (Area304+)

