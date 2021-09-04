Mountaineer Maven Gameday Guide: Maryland
West Virginia kicks off the 2021 season on the road against the Maryland Terrapins at 3:30 p.m. EST on ESPN. For all the info you need heading into this week's game, check out the links below.
Score Predictions for West Virginia @ Maryland
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Maryland (Area304+)
What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Maryland
Maryland Releases Week 1 Depth Chart
WVU Releases Week 1 Depth Chart
Players to Watch: Maryland Offense
Players to Watch: Maryland Defense
West Virginia's Keys to the Game vs Maryland
WVU's Uniform Combo for Season Opener
WATCH: West Virginia vs Maryland Preview
What Maryland HC Mike Locksley Had to Say About WVU
Scouting Report on Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa (Area304+)
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.