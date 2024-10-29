Bowl Projections for West Virginia Entering Week 10
It's been an up-and-down season thus far for the West Virginia Mountaineers but a disappointing one through the first eight games. The feeling around the program would be much different had they, at the very minimum, held on to beat Pitt in the Backyard Brawl back in September.
Sitting at 5-3 entering the second bye week is much more respectable than 4-4, but the offense looking completely flat against Iowa State and Kansas State remains inexcusable for a team that entered the year with Big 12 title aspirations.
With just four games remaining, the Mountaineers need two wins to become bowl-eligible. And believe it or not, they're still mathematically in the Big 12 conference chase but would need to win out and receive some help along the way to punch a ticket to Dallas.
As crazy as this league is, there's a very good chance that someone goes to that conference championship game with two losses. The only problem is that WVU loses tiebreakers to Iowa State and Kansas State, meaning pure chaos needs to happen in the final month of the season.
As we do each week, it's time to take a look around the web to see where folks project the Mountaineers to go bowling this season.
This week's projections
Action Network: Lockheed Armed Forces Bowl vs. Cal
Athlon Sports: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. Missouri
Bleacher Report: Lockheed Armed Forces Bowl vs. Tulane
CBS Sports: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. Tulane
College Football Network: Independence Bowl vs. Oregon State
College Football News: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Wisconsin
ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs. Memphis
ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Lockheed Armed Forces Bowl vs. Army
USA Today: SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs. Michigan State
West Virginia On SI: SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs. North Carolina State
