Pat McAfee Reacts to the 'Fire Neal Brown' Billboards in Morgantown
In case you haven't seen or heard, a group of West Virginia fans called the "Wolfpack" recently purchased multiple billboards in and around Morgantown that read "Fire Neal Brown."
Fans have become increasingly frustrated over Brown's six-year tenure and have voiced their frustration on social media loudly over the last several weeks. But doing this is going a bit too far, in my opinion.
Yes, criticism comes with the job, and we could have a whole argument about his family having to see that and so forth, but the one thing most would agree on is it's a waste of money. That cash could have been donated to Country Roads Trust, the MAC, or WVU Medicine Children's.
Why waste it on a billboard? Tweeting and tagging AD Wren Baker about the football program cost zero dollars and zero cents. The whole thing is just silly, and I'm one of the few who have been very critical of this regime.
Former West Virginia punter/kicker Pat McAfee happened to stumble across a tweet of one of the billboards and didn't really care for it either, discussing it on his show Monday afternoon.
“Take it down. Nicco mozzarella is spinning it all over the place. He’s a great quarterback. We said that at the spring game. It’s like, hey, the Nicco kid is big, strapping, lefty, can spin it. Garrett Greene running wild, obviously he has an injury, Nicco goes in and gets a big win. Yeah, the West Virginia people have had it. Billboard in your own town is tough. That’s tough stuff.
“If it’s in Morgantown, he sees it. And I think there’s multiple ones. That’s tough. I mean, he’s made like $17 million. It’s a good gig, but it’s a terrible gig. Neal Brown, he’s been great, very nice to me, to us. But boy, they’ve stunk.”
