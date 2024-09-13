Neal Brown Forecasts Which WVU True Freshmen Will Continue Playing in 2024
With two games in the books, the West Virginia coaching staff has some answers as to which true freshmen should be able to help them this year and which will likely have to utilize a redshirt. During his radio show on Thursday night, head coach Neal Brown rattled off a series of true freshmen who should/could play a factor this season.
RBs Diore Hubbard/Trae'von Dunbar
Jahiem White and CJ Donaldson are going to get the overwhelming majority of the carries, but at some point, WVU needs a third back to take a step. It could be Jaylen Anderson, but the sense I get is they expect one of these two freshmen to be that third guy. Who will it be? Time will tell.
WR DayDay Farmer
Farmer has already played in the first two games and will continue to see his role increase as the season moves along. He's a dynamic playmaker who is without question the most explosive playmaker in the receiver room.
TE Jack Sammarco
Much like the running back spot, WVU has the top two of this position solidified but is hoping for a third option to come through. He may be a true freshman, but he's physically ready to make an impact.
DL Nate Gabriel/Elijah Kinsler
West Virginia's defensive line is not quite as deep as it was in 2023 and with Edward Vesterinen out for the foreseeable future, they desperately need one of these two guys to step up, if not both. Brown said that Nate Gabriel will indeed play this Saturday against Pitt.
LB Curtis Jones Jr.
Jones is still learning the linebacker position but is a little further along than the coaching staff expected him to be. He'll make an impact on special teams and could see some snaps on defense later in the year.
CB Keyshawn Robinson
Robinson can absolutely fly. He's one of the fastest players on the team and that speed will play on special teams. Depending on how WVU's corners play over the next few weeks, Robinson may be afforded an opportunity there as well.
CB Key'on Washington
Much like Robinson, Washington will play primarily on special teams. He played a little bit of everything in high school so that versatility will help him get on the field earlier than others.
DB Israel Boyce/Zae Jennings
Brown also said that he wouldn't be surprised if one of the freshman defensive backs end up playing their way into some playing time as well, specifically mentioning Boyce. He didn't state Jennings' name but talked about him a bunch in fall camp.
