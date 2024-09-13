Phil Steele Gives a 'Clear' Best Bet on the Backyard Brawl
The 2024 edition of the Backyard Brawl will have an old Big 12 shootout type of feel to it. West Virginia's offense is known to be explosive in the passing game, but can also hit home runs out of the backfield when Jahiem White is toting the rock. Pitt's offense went stale for a number of years, but brought in a new offensive coordinator and system, turning into a high-flying, uptempo attack.
In this morning's episode of In the Gun, college football analyst Phil Steele revealed his thoughts on the Backyard Brawl and provided a best bet in the game.
“I think it’s going to be a great game to watch. My favorite play in this game and I have a clear play on it, it is over. Pitt is a team that for years has been based on defense and run game and have the offense run slow. But they are clearly operating at a fast pace and I think Pitt’s going to put points up on the board. Last week, Cincinnati just destroyed their defense. They had 285 yards at the half and led that thing 27-3 until Pitt had the late comeback. And last week, I had a best bet on West Virginia minus the points against Albany and I was sweating that damn thing out. They were moving all over…306 yards passing and there was a couple times they got near the goal line where I was biting my nails. I think both team’s defenses are susceptible and both teams' offenses are explosive, so I’m calling for over. I think it’s 64 and I think it would clearly go over the total. Down to the wire, last play of the game type of thing.”
Over at SI Sportsbook, the over/under currently sits at 63.5.
