Neal Brown Mentioned as a Possible Candidate for Ohio State Coordinator Opening
After six years, West Virginia decided to part ways with head football coach Neal Brown earlier this offseason. During his tenure as the Mountaineer's header, he went 37-35 and never spent a single week in the AP Top 25 poll.
A lot of things didn't go right for Brown, but many felt like he would land on his feet pretty quickly, getting another head coaching opportunity at the Group of Five level to prove himself once again. He was mentioned as a possible candidate at Appalachian State and Charlotte, but nothing ever came to fruition, leaving him as a free agent.
Sometimes, waiting things out pays off.
Over the weekend, the Las Vegas Raiders hired Chip Kelly as their new offensive coordinator, creating an opening at Ohio State. The Silver Bulletin recently reported that Brown is a candidate for the offensive coordinator position at Ohio State while 247 Sports' Brad Crawford listed him as a possible fit for the Buckeyes.
Brown was expected to field a strong offensive attack while in Morgantown but never received high-level quarterback play, which held the unit back from being a balanced attack. After struggling to do so in year one (2019), the Mountaineers evolved into one of the best rushing attacks in college football, thanks to elite play from an offensive line that produced multiple draft picks.
If Brown were to land at Ohio State, it would give him a great chance of eventually landing another head coaching job at the Power Four level at some point down the road.
