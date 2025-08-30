BREAKING: Nicco Marchiol Gets the Start at QB for West Virginia in the Season Opener
And there you have it, West Virginia's first snap at quarterback of the 2025 season goes to redshirt junior Nicco Marchiol. The news was first reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN.
Head coach Rich Rodriguez really liked what he saw out of all five quarterbacks, but ended up giving the starting nod to the guy who's been in Morgantown the longest and patiently awaited his turn after sitting behind JT Daniels and Garrett Greene over the last three years.
Although Marchiol earned the start, West Virginia will play multiple quarterbacks this afternoon. Texas A&M transfer Jaylen Henderson and Charlotte transfer Max Brown will almost certainly see a fair amount of snaps, and who knows? Maybe Rodriguez finds a way to get redshirt freshman Khalil Wilkins and true freshman Scotty Fox Jr. into the game at some point as well.
With this being the only sure thing on the schedule for WVU, this is likely the only opportunity he'll have to get those two younger guys into a game without being overly concerned with how they perform.
Marchiol, however, has been a winner his entire life and has a perfect 3-0 record as the Mountaineers' starter. Two years ago, he came in for the injured Garrett Greene in the Backyard Brawl in the first quarter, and while he wasn't asked to do much, he did enough and made the right decisions more often than not to help the team to victory.
Last season, Marchiol got the start against Cincinnati and Arizona, helping WVU to two more wins. In the win over Cincinnati, he completed 9-of-15 passes for 156 yards, one touchdown, and an interception. Against Arizona, he went 18-for-22 for 198 yards and two scores.
Don't read too much into Marchiol getting the start, and don't look too much into the final snap counts come Sunday. What will determine this quarterback situation is the games themselves. How Marchiol and the other quarterbacks perform today will dictate what the plan is for next week's game on the road against the Ohio Bobcats.
