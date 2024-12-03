MAILBAG: Nick Saban's Help, Timeline for a Hire, Portal Talk + More
West Virginia is looking for a new head football coach after parting ways with Neal Brown over the weekend. Fans sent in questions regarding the search for this week's mailbag. Let's dive in.
From @mgtnquasar:
Q: I know it is very likely not going to happen, but is there any chance at all that WVU miraculously lands Nick Saban?
A: I don't believe so. That doesn't mean Wren Baker (and others) won't give him a phone call. But I truly believe he is done with coaching. He got out of it for several reasons, but mainly because of how things are now in college sports. It's not the same job and takes way more energy than before. Pat McAfee did say, however, that he believes Saban is willing to help. In what way? I'm not really sure. That could be something with the coaching search or once the coach is hired. Your guess is as good as mine.
From @wvufan2023:
Q: How long do you think it’ll take for Wren to find a new coach and in your opinion, who do you think that person will be?
A: My initial thought was Barry Odom, and while I still think he has a chance, I believe Baker will find more of a proven coach or a high-level up-and-comer. As far as the length of the search, I'd say they'd like to wrap it up in a little over a week. Two weeks max, but I doubt they want it to stretch out that far.
From @LesleeLTMD:
Q: I'd say the only question is now what? What is the timetable for the current coach search?
A: As I mentioned in the question about, I'd say about 7-10 days. Wren Baker may give some insight on that desired timeline today during his press conference. You don't want this thing to drag out too long, but you don't want to rush it either.
From @Jackson48645777:
Q: How many transfers do you think we pull in?
A: I'd guess somewhere in the ballpark of 10-12, maybe more. Have to keep in mind that the NCAA is limiting teams to just 105 players beginning next year. A bunch of kids will have to transfer out, but you'll have to get a little picky on who you bring in. That is if much of the roster stays put. If not, then you can expect way more than the number I threw out.
From @RobayThebOss:
Q: Why is it on the fans, who already shell out hundreds of dollars for every home game, to shell out more money to “help make us competitive?” These dumba---- toting NIL as if it’s the be-all-end-all when it’s literally no different than it’s always been. coaching and culture = W.
A: It has always been about fan support, but it's a whole different ballgame now. You can quite literally buy recruits now, right, wrong, or indifferent. Dave Portnoy, the owner of Barstool Sports, just did that by bringing the top QB in the country, Bryce Underwood, to Michigan. Before, you would donate money and not know exactly where it gets used. There's a lot more to it now, and the bigger NIL pool you have, the better you'll be.
