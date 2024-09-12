Pat Narduzzi Locks Practice Doors with Three WVU Alums Sharing the Building
The Backyard Brawl is one of the most intense, heated rivalries in all of college football. Although West Virginia and Pitt are no longer in the same conference, the same hatred still exists between the two programs.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi has moved practice indoors this week ahead of the Brawl and is keeping his eyes out for three Mountaineers turned Pittsburgh Steelers who they share the building with. Cornerback Beanie Bishop was asked about being in the same building as Pitt and shared an interesting story.
“They lock all the doors. They put our face up in the meeting of me, Doug (Nester), and Zach (Frazier) and they’re like if you see these guys on the side of the building, kick them out. It’s kind of crazy. I snuck over there one time in the training room and I was just messing with them. They didn’t know I went to West Virginia. I was like, so how do you think y’all going to do this week?”
The Panthers may be worried about a few Mountaineers lingering around, but it's not like they would be able to hang there during the practice period anyway. Quite an odd fear to have considering Pitt plays teams pretty much every week with an alumni on the Steelers' roster.
West Virginia and Pitt will square off this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST on ESPN2.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Has Owned the Modern Era of the Backyard Brawl
Bowl Projections for West Virginia Entering Week 3
Walk Thru GameDay Show: West Virginia at Pitt Preview + Prediction