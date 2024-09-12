Pitt Announces 2024 Backyard Brawl is Sold Out
Thursday morning, Pitt's football social media account announced that the 2024 Backyard Brawl is officially a sell out.
Two years ago when the Brawl was rekindled, 70,622 fans were on hand at Acrisure Stadium which broke a record for the biggest crowd to ever watch a sporting event in the city of Pittsburgh. And yes, that does include any Steelers game.
The atmosphere for that game was unlike anything we've ever witnessed in this rivalry. Most years, WVU fans would take over what was then known as Heinz Field and let their famous three-word chant be heard loud and clear. With the Steelers, Penguins, and Pirates in town, Pitt takes a backseat in the Pittsburgh sports world. On that night, it was a pretty even split of Mountaineer and Panther fans.
Pitt won the first game of the revived rivalry 38-31 thanks to a pick-six that bounced off the chest of WVU wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton and right into the hands of defensive back MJ Devonshire, who was beaten so badly that he fell in perfect position for the interception several yards downfield.
Last year, West Virginia got their revenge with a dominating 17-6 win. Don't be fooled by the final score, the Mountaineers had full control of that game. The score could have been more lopsided had starting quarterback Garrett Greene not exited the game six plays in with an ankle injury.
West Virginia and Pitt will tee things off at 3:30 p.m. EST this Saturday on ESPN2.
