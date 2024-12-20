Rich Rodriguez Reportedly Keeping Only One Member of Neal Brown's Coaching Staff
Change is coming to Morgantown as new West Virginia head football coach Rich Rodriguez has begun the process of forming his coaching staff and getting a feel for which players on the current roster he would like to retain.
According to John Brice of FootballScoop, Rodriguez will only keep one member of Neal Brown's coaching staff, Blaine Stewart. Per Brice's report, however, it has not been determined as to what role Stewart will have moving forward.
This means that interim head coach/running backs coach Chad Scott, Tyler Allen (quarterbacks), Matt Moore (offensive line), Bilal Marshall (wide receivers), Jeff Koonz (interim defensive coordinator/inside linebackers), Andrew Jackson (defensive line), Victor Cabral (outside linebackers), and ShaDon Brown (co-defensive coordinator/secondary) among other assistants will be looking for another opportunity this offseason.
Keeping Stewart on staff makes a ton of sense and was probably a very easy decision for Rodriguez, who had Blaine's father, Bill, on his staff during his first tenure at West Virginia. Bill Stewart served as the Mountaineers' interim head coach for the Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma after Rodriguez accepted the head coaching job at Michigan.
