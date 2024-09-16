Predicting Every Game on WVU's Big 12 Slate After 1-2 Start to Season
West Virginia completely underdelivered in non-conference play going 1-2 which featured an uncompetitive loss to Penn State, a win over UAlbany where they allowed 300 yards passing, and a 10-point blown lead to Pitt.
Is the sky falling? Is it time for WVU fans to panic? Here's how I see each of West Virginia's remaining nine games going.
9/21 vs. Kansas - Win
Running record: 2-2 (1-0)
Thoughts: I know, I know. It's hard to see this team bouncing back from a loss like they just had. But I'm going to give them the slight edge here. Kansas' offense has been putrid and although WVU's defense will help them out, the Mountaineers are still the better team.
10/5 at Oklahoma State - Loss
Running record: 2-3 (1-1)
Thoughts: I don't need to go too deep into this one, do I? Oklahoma State is loaded and it's a team and a venue WVU hasn't had much success against/at. Cowboys win this one easily.
10/12 vs. Iowa State - Win
Running record: 3-3 (2-1)
Thoughts: This is one of those games that WVU probably shouldn't win, but will. Look, things are bad right now, but they're not going to go 1-11. They're going to win some games and when they do, it'll most likely come at home.
10/19 vs. Kansas State - Loss
Running record: 3-4 (2-2)
Thoughts: K-State will be rolling by this point of the season with Avery Johnson and heck, after what they just did to Arizona last week they may already be there. The Wildcats are a Big 12 contender again and this is one where I lean to the better coach in Chris Klieman.
10/26 at Arizona - Loss
Running record: 3-5 (2-3)
Thoughts: Arizona hasn't been very impressive this season, but this is a tough road trip for WVU. Noah Fifita and Tet McMillan will have a field day against this defense. 'Zona wins by three scores.
11/9 at Cincinnati - Win
Running record: 4-5 (3-3)
Thoughts: This is going to be ugly. A game WVU should win going away, but will struggle for the majority of. I can see this one being a rock fight where West Virginia just finds a way.
11/16 vs. Baylor - Win
Running record: 5-5 (4-3)
Thoughts: I think Baylor is going to be an improved team, but they're still going to have their fair share of struggles in Big 12 play. They're in rebuild mode and it's one of the few games WVU should be favored in.
11/23 vs. UCF - Win
Running record: 6-5 (5-3)
Thoughts: A senior day loss? Nah. UCF has a one-dimensional offense and West Virginia has proven they can defend the run. The Mountaineers reach bowl eligibility in the penultimate game of the regular season.
11/30 at Texas Tech - Loss
Running record: 6-6 (5-4)
Thoughts: Winning in Lubbock isn't easy and this is a team that's given Neal Brown fits over the years. The uptempo offense is very similar to Pitt's which WVU obviously struggled with.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
MAILBAG: Hot Seat Check, Lesley's Job Security, Revised Predictions + More
Betting Odds for West Virginia vs. Kansas
WVU DC Jordan Lesley Deactivates Social Media Following Loss to Pitt