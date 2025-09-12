Mountaineers Now

Predicting the Stats for the Mountaineers' Top Six Offensive Performers vs. Pitt

What type of numbers could the offense put up in the Backyard Brawl?

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University quarterback Jaylen Henderson
West Virginia University quarterback Jaylen Henderson
In this story:

We're back with our weekly projection of individual stats for the West Virginia Mountaineers. Earlier this week, I picked WVU to fall to Pitt 24-17. Here's how I see the offense getting to that number.

QB Nicco Marchiol

Ben Queen-Imagn Images
West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Nicco Marchiol (8) celebrates with fans after defeating the Robert Morris Colonials at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Passing: 11/18 for 168 yards, TD, INT

Rushing: 7 carries for 44 yards

This is a massive week for Marchiol. Is it make-or-break for him as a Mountaineer? No, but it could be a good indicator of what his role will be for the rest of the season. Come out and play a solid clean game that leads to the offense finding some answers, and perhaps he sticks his foot in the ground as the guy. Pitt's defensive front is going to get after him, so I see this being a rollercoaster type of game from him.

QB Jaylen Henderson

Ben Queen-Imagn Images
West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Rich Rodriguez talks with West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Jaylen Henderson (13) during the fourth quarter against the Ohio Bobcats at Peden Stadium.

Passing: 3/5 for 31 yards

Rushing: 11 carries for 81 yards, TD

I firmly believe we will see a second quarterback more involved this weekend, and if I had to guess, that would be Jaylen Henderson. Well, he'll likely get the first shot as QB2, that is. Scotty Fox may pop in for a few snaps, too.

RB Cyncir Bowers

West Virginia University running back Cyncir Bowers
West Virginia University running back Cyncir Bowers (23) celebrates his first Mountaineer touchdown.

Rushing: 14 carries, 71 yards

Captain obvious here, but someone is going to have to step up and not necessarily to replace Jahiem White's production, but to just give West Virginia a chance to move the ball and not be predictable. Bowers is the twitchiest of the bunch, but we'll likely see some of Diore Hubbard as well.

WR Cam Vaughn

Ben Queen-Imagn Images
West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Cam Vaughn (4) catches a ball and runs for extra yards during the first quarter against the Robert Morris Colonials at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Receiving: 8 catches, 105 yards, TD

Pitt is going to do everything it can to make WVU beat them with other playmakers. They may have success early on, but Rich Rod is a master at scheming things up for his top guys, and he knows his only chance is for Cam Vaughn to get going. Not sure if it will lead to a win, but Vaughn will have a day, living in the quick game.

WR Preston Fox

Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Preston Fox (29) runs a pass pattern in the first quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Receiving: 3 receptions, 35 yards

Pacman needs to have an impact in the pass game with Jaden Bray done for the season, and he's shown in the past that he can be a reliable target on the perimeter.

TE Grayson Barnes

Grayson Barnes
WVU Athletics Communications

Receiving: 2 receptions, 21 yards

Could the tight ends be more involved this weekend? It's possible. Pitt's safeties haven't played all that well in the first two weeks, so they could look to attack the seams. Wouldn't be shocked if Barnes has a bigger day than this.

