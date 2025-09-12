Predicting the Stats for the Mountaineers' Top Six Offensive Performers vs. Pitt
We're back with our weekly projection of individual stats for the West Virginia Mountaineers. Earlier this week, I picked WVU to fall to Pitt 24-17. Here's how I see the offense getting to that number.
QB Nicco Marchiol
Passing: 11/18 for 168 yards, TD, INT
Rushing: 7 carries for 44 yards
This is a massive week for Marchiol. Is it make-or-break for him as a Mountaineer? No, but it could be a good indicator of what his role will be for the rest of the season. Come out and play a solid clean game that leads to the offense finding some answers, and perhaps he sticks his foot in the ground as the guy. Pitt's defensive front is going to get after him, so I see this being a rollercoaster type of game from him.
QB Jaylen Henderson
Passing: 3/5 for 31 yards
Rushing: 11 carries for 81 yards, TD
I firmly believe we will see a second quarterback more involved this weekend, and if I had to guess, that would be Jaylen Henderson. Well, he'll likely get the first shot as QB2, that is. Scotty Fox may pop in for a few snaps, too.
RB Cyncir Bowers
Rushing: 14 carries, 71 yards
Captain obvious here, but someone is going to have to step up and not necessarily to replace Jahiem White's production, but to just give West Virginia a chance to move the ball and not be predictable. Bowers is the twitchiest of the bunch, but we'll likely see some of Diore Hubbard as well.
WR Cam Vaughn
Receiving: 8 catches, 105 yards, TD
Pitt is going to do everything it can to make WVU beat them with other playmakers. They may have success early on, but Rich Rod is a master at scheming things up for his top guys, and he knows his only chance is for Cam Vaughn to get going. Not sure if it will lead to a win, but Vaughn will have a day, living in the quick game.
WR Preston Fox
Receiving: 3 receptions, 35 yards
Pacman needs to have an impact in the pass game with Jaden Bray done for the season, and he's shown in the past that he can be a reliable target on the perimeter.
TE Grayson Barnes
Receiving: 2 receptions, 21 yards
Could the tight ends be more involved this weekend? It's possible. Pitt's safeties haven't played all that well in the first two weeks, so they could look to attack the seams. Wouldn't be shocked if Barnes has a bigger day than this.
