BREAKING: QB Nicco Marchiol Announces He Will Return to West Virginia in 2025
The last time Rich Rodriguez was the head coach at West Virginia, he had a left-handed dual-threat quarterback, Pat White, who had the Mountaineers on the doorstep of the national championship.
In his return to WVU, he has a pair of left-handed dual-threat QBs already on the roster in Nicco Marchiol and Khalil Wilkins. Marchiol may not be as dynamic with his legs as White was or as Wilkins is, but he can get the job done on the ground, too.
On New Year's Day, Rodriguez received some big news regarding the QB room as Marchiol announced on X that he will be staying at WVU and will not enter the transfer portal.
“Morgantown has felt like home from the moment I first stepped on campus. The unwavering support of the fans, the warmth of the community, and the brotherhood I share with my teammates have made this place truly special. I’m honored to be back for 2025, ready to finish what I came here to do - win games and help restore the pride and glory that this incredible community deserves. Thank you, WVU, for believing in me, supporting me, and making this journey unforgettable. Let’s make 2025 a year we’ll all cherish for a lifetime! Let’s go to work. Greatness is waiting.”
In eight games this season, Marchiol completed 37-of-56 pass attempts for 434 yards and five touchdowns while throwing just two interceptions. He also ran the ball 40 times for 120 yards and two scores.
