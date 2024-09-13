Ranking WVU's Top 10 Moments in the Backyard Brawl
As we inch closer to kicking off the 107th edition of the Backyard Brawl, I figured it would be a good time to look back at some of the best plays/moments West Virginia has had in its long, storied rivalry with the Pitt Panthers. Here are my top ten.
10. Pat White mocks the Panther growl (2006)
West Virginia ran all over the Pitt Panthers in this game. Pat White had 204 yards on the ground and two scores in addition to throwing for 204 yards and two passing touchdowns. Steve Slaton had a 200-yard game himself, rushing for 215 and two scores. With the game well in hand in the fourth quarter, the ESPN cameras caught White having a little fun on the sidelines mocking the Panther growl.
9. The return of the Brawl in Morgantown (2023)
While this isn't one particular moment, I felt like I had to include the 2023 game on this list. It was the first Backyard Brawl in Morgantown since 2011 when WVU joined the Big 12 and Pitt bolted for the ACC. The atmosphere was electric, especially between the third and fourth quarters when a special rendition of Sweet Caroline shook the stadium.
8. Marc Bulger's six-touchdown day (1998)
The Mountaineers had no issues with the Panthers in '98, winning by a 52-14 score. Marc Bulger had himself a day completing 26-of-37 pass attempts for count 'em... one, two, three, four, five, six(!) touchdowns.
7. Rasheed Marshall to Phil Braxton securing the upset (2002)
In a battle of top 25 teams, West Virginia prevailed to win the 2002 edition of the Backyard Brawl 24-10. Quarterback Rasheed Marshall hit Phil Braxton for a 79-yard touchdown to push the lead to two scores.
6. Zach Abraham's late go-ahead TD (1994)
It was an exciting back-and-forth affair in 1994 with a classic finish. With just 15 seconds to go, Chad Johnston stepped up in the pocket and launched a deep 60-yard pass to Zach Abraham for the go-ahead score. The Mountaineers would hold on to win, 47-41.
5. Stedman Bailey's stiff arm & TD (2011)
After a rather slow start to the game for the West Virginia offense, Stedman Bailey got WVU on the board midway through the second quarter with a play that will be featured in every Backyard Brawl highlight reel. Bailey reeled in a catch from Geno Smith, stiff-armed a Pitt defender, and darted in the other direction for the score. WVU won the final Brawl before the decade-long interruption, 21-20.
4. John Pennington's diving TD catch (2003)
With just 31 seconds remaining in the first half, John Pennington laid out for one of the most impressive catches you'll ever see. His touchdown in the end zone tied the game up at 24 apiece. WVU pulled away in the second half to upset No. 16 Pitt, 52-31.
3. Jeff Hostetler bootleg (1983)
Big Hoss came up clutch late in the fourth quarter with a little over six minutes remaining, using his legs to reach the end zone on a bootleg to give West Virginia the lead. That score would end up being the difference in the game as WVU knocked off No. 20 Pitt.
2. Bill McKenzie hits a walk-off field goal (1975)
Warwood, WV native Bill McKenzie drills a 38-yard field goal to beat the Panthers at the buzzer at old Mountaineer Field in one of the most iconic calls by the legendary Jack Fleming. That Pitt team was ranked as high as No. 15 that season and won eight games.
1. Tyler Bitancurt kicks Pitt out of BCS/Top 10 (2009)
Two years before this game, West Virginia lost out on a chance to go to the national championship. It's one that Mountaineer fans will never forget. And while there's not much that can erase the stain of that loss, Tyler Bitancurt's 43-yard field goal as time expired in 2009 allowed WVU to forget about that dreadful night in '07 for a moment. This kick literally kicked Pitt out of a BCS game and the top 10 simultaneously. The Panthers have not been ranked inside the top 10 of the AP Top 25 since this ball went through the uprights.
