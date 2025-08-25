Mountaineers Now

Rich Rodriguez Has Hit Big and Flopped Hard in Year One — WVU Could Do Either in 2025

A look back at Rich Rod's first years on the job and what WVU fans can expect this fall.

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Athletics Communication
In this story:

Year one of stint two for Rich Rodriguez at West Virginia is just days away from getting underway.

College football has certainly changed throughout the course of his career, and especially since he was last seen roaming the sidelines in Morgantown. The transfer portal and NIL make for way more attrition in year one than when he took the job here in '01, Michigan in '08, Arizona in '12, and to some extent, Jacksonville State in '22.

Despite the changes, it's still interesting to take a look back at how Rodriguez's teams performed in year one. Below is a look at each first season at every Division I head coaching job he's had, finished with some analysis on what year one here could look like.

2001 West Virginia

Imagn Images
Sep 11, 2004; Orlando, FL, USA; West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez watches his quarterback Rasheed Marshall. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Imagn Images (©) Copyright 2004 by Preston Mack / Imagn Images

Record: 3-8

PPG (National Rank): 21.4 (90th)

PPG Allowed (National Rank): 24.4 (51st)

Total Offense (National Rank) 345.7 (80th)

Total Defense (National Rank): 349.9 (40th)

2008 Michigan

Leon Halip-Imagn Images
Dec 18, 2010; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines head football coach Rich Rodriguez watches the afternoon practice as his team prepares for their upcoming game at the Gator Bowl at Al Glick Field House. Mandatory Credit: Leon Halip-Imagn Images / Leon Halip-Imagn Images

Record: 3-9

PPG (National Rank): 20.3 (95th)

PPG Allowed (National Rank): 28.9 (84th)

Total Offense (National Rank) 290.8 (109th)

Total Defense (National Rank): 366.9 (67th)

2012 Arizona

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 25, 2017; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Rich Rodriguez reacts against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the Territorial Cup at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Record: 8-5

PPG (National Rank): 36.7 (18th)

PPG Allowed (National Rank): 38.3 (112th)

Total Offense (National Rank): 512.6 (8th)

Total Defense (National Rank): 527.8 (124th)

2022 Jacksonville State

Dave Hyatt / Special to the Gadsden Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Jacksonville State Head Coach Rich Rodriguez celebrates his team winning the C-USA Championship at AmFirst Stadium in Jacksonville, Alabama , Alabama December 6, 2024. Jacksonville State defeated Western Kentucky 52 - 12. (Dave Hyatt / Hyatt Media LLC) / Dave Hyatt / Special to the Gadsden Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Record: 9-2

PPG (National Rank): 36.2 (10th)

PPG Allowed (National Rank): 22.9 (33rd)

Total Offense (National Rank): 423.6 (27th)

Total Defense (National Rank): 389.7 (65th)

2025 West Virginia

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez / Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

The record

Projected record: 7-5

I've got the Mountaineers coming out of the gate hot in terms of wins and losses, going a perfect 3-0 in non-conference play. What won't be perfect is how they get to those three wins, but nonetheless, it will help build some momentum heading into league play. The Big 12 slate is challenging with games against Kansas, Utah, BYU, TCU, Arizona State, Texas Tech, and so on. Rich Rod finds a way to finish above .500 in year one.

The offense

Projected PPG: 27.5

Projected Total Offense: 418.7

WVU will put up some big numbers this Saturday against Robert Morris and potentially even against Ohio in Week 2, although they play some pretty salty defense — finished 10th in total defense a year ago. I do believe this unit will move the ball pretty well once they get into a rhythm, but I have a feeling they may struggle to finish off drives with touchdowns, which is why I have them averaging sub-30 per game.

The defense

Projected PPG Allowed: 26.2

Projected Total Defense: 355.3

Zac Alley is a brilliant defensive mind, but this is just the start of turning this side of the ball around. He doesn't have the type of depth he'd like to in all three levels, but has enough to work with to make it manageable. Because of the aggressive nature of Alley's defense plays, they'll give up their fair share of explosive plays. Combine that with a bunch of guys who haven't played much together, and you'll get an inconsistent product. The potential is there for this to be a top 50 unit, however.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Jaylen Henderson Might Be the QB WVU Needs and Saturday Could Prove It

How Big Could Jahiem White’s Season Be in Rich Rod’s Offense? Here’s a Projection

West Virginia Officially Adds Wide Receiver Jeff Weimer to 2025 Roster

WVU Fans Voted on the Team’s Biggest Concern and the Results Were Not Even Close

MAILBAG: Starting QB, Jimmori Robinson's Status, Freshmen to Watch + More

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Football