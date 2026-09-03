Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs. Coastal Carolina

It's about time, folks. Kickoff is just two days away in Morgantown, and just like last year, the Mountaineers will enter the season opener as large favorites, this time against Coastal Carolina

Here are my picks for the week's game, using the numbers from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spread: West Virginia -21.5

Prediction: Coastal covers

Alright, to be honest, I don't feel super confident in this pick, simply because I think the oddsmakers have this one right on the mark. I have West Virginia winning 37-17, so you can understand why I'm a little hesitant to even put Coastal, but my score says so. I will say, 21.5 is a lot of points, especially for a team with 80+ newcomers.

Yes, the Chanticleers are in a similar situation with a new staff and roster, but there's always the threat of a backdoor cover here, too. Ryan Beard is a rock-solid head coach who knows how to build a program quickly, taking Missouri State to a bowl game in his first year on the job and the program's first year up from the FCS. They will hang around for a while, although winning the game seems a bit far-fetched. Leaning Coastal covering, but the oddsmakers are already in midseason form, and it's not even officially Week 1 yet.

Total: 56.6

Prediction: Under

For the Mountaineers, it's going to take a couple of games to find their rhythm offensively and to get a clear sense of what they can execute well and what they need to avoid. Also, chemistry and timing are still works in progress for QB Mike Hawkins Jr., so I wouldn't expect the passing game to be at its best in Week 1. It'll be significantly improved from what we saw last season, but far from a finished product.

Coastal has three quarterbacks who could see action and have kept their decision tight to the vest. It seems like it will be Missouri State transfer Deuce Bailey, but I wouldn't completely rule out JUCO transfer Tre Guerra and Arkansas transfer Trever Jackson. I'd be shocked if the Chants have much success on offense, considering they repped so many quarterbacks deep into camp, and technically still are. My score is close to this number too, but it feels more likely than the Mountaineers covering.

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