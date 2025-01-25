Status Update on West Virginia's Unsigned Transfer Portal Commits
Earlier this week, the West Virginia Mountaineers announced several transfer portal signings and those newcomers have enrolled at school and are taking part in the team's winter workouts.
Those who have signed include: QB Jaylen Henderson (Texas A&M), QB Max Brown (Charlotte), RB Tye Edwards (Northern Iowa), RB LJ Turner (Catawba College), WR Cyrus Traugh (Youngstown State), WR Cam Vaughn (Jacksonville State), WR Jarod Bowie (Jacksonville State), WR Oran Singleton Jr. (Eastern Michigan), TE Jacob Barrick (Jacksonville State), TE Johnny Pascuzzi (Iowa), OL Ty'Kieast Crawford (Arkansas), OL Walter Young Bear (Tulsa), OL Robby Martin (NC State), OL Wyatt Minor (Youngstown State), OL Kimo Makane’ole (LSU), EDGE Braden Siders (Wyoming), LB Jimmori Robinson (UTSA), LB Chase Wilson (Colorado State), LB Ashton Woods (North Carolina), CB Derek Carter (Jacksonville State), CB Jordan Scruggs (South Alabama), CB Devonte Golden-Nelson (Akron), CB Jason Chambers (Appalachian State), CB Michael Coats Jr. (Nevada), S Justin Harrington (Washington), S William Davis (Virginia Union), S Fred Perry (Jacksonville State), S Jordan Walker (Chattanooga), and K Ethan Head (Tulane).
Only two transfers who were committed at the time of the announcements did not sign. Those two players are Princeton offensive lineman William Reed and Citrus College pass rusher Keenan Eck. Reed told West Virginia On SI that he believes he will be signing early next week while Eck said the plan is for him to sign in mid-February.
West Virginia picked up another portal commitment on Friday, snagging former Idaho State wide receiver Jeffrey Weimer. The expectation is that he will sign sometime within the next month as well.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Still Getting Respect in Latest CBS Sports Bracketology Projection
Can WVU Get Back on Track? Here's What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU vs. K-State
Idaho State WR Transfer Jeffrey Weimer Commits to West Virginia