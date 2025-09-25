The Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Utah Preview + Prediction
We are back with another episode of The Walk Thru Game Day Show, previewing this Saturday's matchup between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Utah Utes.
It has the makings of a special weekend in Morgantown with the team breaking out the 1965 throwback uniforms for the first time, while also honoring Pat McAfee, Bill Stewart, Bill Kirelawich, and a few others who will officially be inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame Saturday afternoon just before kickoff.
Eugene Napoleon and I discuss the long list of injuries the Mountaineers are dealing with on the offensive side of the ball and what we expect to happen if running backs Cyncir Bowers and Tye Edwards are out, along with starting quarterback Nicco Marchiol.
After the break, Eugene reveals his Napoleon's Dynamite pick of the week, and then we dive into the deep end with our game preview, and of course, round out the show with our weekly pick'ems.
This week's pick'ems are:
No. 24 TCU at Arizona State, 9 p.m. ET, FOX (FRIDAY)
No. 4 LSU at No. 13 Ole Miss, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
No. 6 Oregon at No. 3 Penn State, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock
No. 17 Alabama at No. 5 Georgia, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Utah at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m. ET, FOX
The Mountaineers and the Utes will kick things off at approximately 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.
