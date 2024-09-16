TJ Jackson Garners Big 12 Newcomer of the Week
West Virginia University defensive lineman TJ Jackson was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week Monday afternoon.
Jackson's role increased on Saturday in the absence of injured teammate Eddie Vesterinen and put together his best performance of the season. His continuous disruption in the Pitt backfield showed up on the stat sheet, recording four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in the Backyard Brawl.
With his efforts against Pitt, the senior has now tallied seven tackles for a loss on the season, which places him atop the Big 12 Conference and is tied for first in the NCAA with Miami defensive lineman Tyler Baron. His 2.5 sacks on the year places him in a four-way tie for fourth in the Big 12.
The Millbrook, Alabama native enrolled at WVU in January after transferring from Troy University.
In his three seasons at Troy, he registered 93 tackles, 22.0 TFLs, and 11.5 sacks.
