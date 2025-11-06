Two West Virginia Running Backs Listed as Questionable for Colorado Game
We're roughly 48 hours away from kickoff in Morgantown between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Colorado Buffaloes. Late last night, both teams turned in their first injury report of the week.
Wednesday night's full injury report
West Virginia
OUT: QB Nicco Marchiol, QB Jaylen Henderson, RB Jahiem White, RB Tye Edwards, WR Jaden Bray, OL Cooper Young, LB Ashton Woods, S Julien Horton, S Jordan Walker
QUESTIONABLE: RB Clay Ash, RB Tyler Jacklich
PROBABLE: WR Jeff Weimer, OL Donovan Haslam
Colorado
OUT: WR Hykeem Williams, DL Amari McNeill, DL Christian Hudson, CB Makari Vickers
OUT 1ST HALF: S Tawfiq Byard
DOUBTFUL: RB Simeon Price
QUESTIONABLE: OL Larry Johnson III, OL Jordan Seaton, CB RJ Johnson, CB DJ McKinney
PROBABLE: WR Omarion Miller, WR Joseph Williams, OL Xavier Hill, TE Zach Atkins, TE Brady Kopetz, LB Kylan Salter, CB Teon Parks, CB Braden Keith, S Ben Finneseth
Some thoughts:
Colorado QB Julian Lewis did suffer an injury to his hand in last week's loss to Arizona, but appears to be completely fine, considering he's nowhere to be found on the injury report. Head coach Deion Sanders officially named him the starter for this week's game on Monday.
For West Virginia, nothing crazy here, which is a breath of fresh air for Rich Rodriguez. Haslam and Weimer should be able to go, but we'll monitor that throughout the week. Just last week, QB Khalil Wilkins went from probable to questionable to doubtful to out, so anything is possible. Speaking of Wilkins, he's not listed either, indicating he could be back in uniform and serving as the backup to Scotty Fox this weekend. He hasn't played since taking a big hit late in the fourth quarter in the loss to UCF.
At running back, WVU could be thin once again with both Ash and Jacklich being listed as questionable. Diore Hubbard and Cyncir Bowers will get the bulk of the workload anyway, but I'm sure Rich Rod would like to have Ash available.
