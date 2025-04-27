Jimmy Bell Jr. Lands Free Agent Deal with NFL Team Following 2025 Draft
From the day he stepped foot on campus in Morgantown, Jimmy Bell Jr.'s footwork caught the attention of West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins. He talked about it nearly every other press conference and even mentioned that he would make a good offensive tackle.
Well, it appears Bell took up Huggins on his advice and has officially made the transition full-time to football, signing an undrafted free agent deal in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Bell briefly joined the West Virginia football team in the spring of 2023 and certainly had a bit of a learning curve to navigate. That said, it wasn't all bad for the 6-foot-10, 280-pounder. His size and length allowed him to recover quickly, and he had some moments where he looked more than capable of being able to contribute.
Consistency was the biggest issue, but learning the game at a 400-level on the fly is not easy. That offseason, Bell entered the transfer portal and landed at Mississippi State, where he intended to play both football and basketball. He never suited up for the football team, but did finish his hoops career on a strong note, averaging five points and 4.9 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs.
Several former college basketball stars with little to no experience have played in the NFL, some of whom turned out to be quality players. Bell is hoping to be the next to succeed in this unique path.
