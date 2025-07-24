BREAKING: West Virginia AD Wren Baker Signs Contract Extension Through 2032
New West Virginia University President Michael T. Benson just revealed on MetroNews Talkline that athletic director Wren Baker has signed a contract extension to keep him in Morgantown through 2031.
“We have extended his contract. He is doing an unbelievable job. He is the new chair of the athletic directors within the Big 12. I have been on a few calls already with that group. He is very well-respected.
“You look at the coaches he just extended a few days ago, and the hire of Rich Rod has gotten people very animated and very excited, and Coach Hodge," he continued. "I am very impressed with the operation and how well he is doing in terms of revenue generation and forward thinking about where we want to take the University.”
Baker has done a phenomenal job of not only hiring coaches - Mark Kellogg, Steve Sabins, Darian DeVries (albeit one and done), Ross Hodge, and Rich Rodriguez - but he's also helped WVU improve their athletics budget through fundraising and developing strong relationships with businesses and donors.
According to the report, Baker is set to see a $100k increase in his yearly salary each year on the job.
Just last week, Baker threw some water on the rumors of folks connecting him to the Oklahoma opening, stating, "That’s just people drawing lines, and I think this is the fourth or fifth time since I’ve been here that people had me out door, and not one time have I taken an interview or even have a conversation with anybody about another job.
"We love living here, it’s a great place to live. I love the outdoors. The summers here are incredible. And more importantly, I have a wife and two daughters, and they’re perfectly happy here. You never say never because you don’t know what the future holds. Trust me, I’m aware of what the average athletic director tenure is; it’s about six years. Sometimes you’re like a preacher, and the congregation is ready to hear the message from somebody else. But yeah, there’s no truth to any of that speculation."
While Hodge and Rodriguez have yet to coach a game at WVU, history tells us Baker got it right again. Hodge coached under Grant McCasland at North Texas before taking over the program over the last two years and is widely considered one of the best young defensive minds in college basketball.
Bringing Rodriguez back was a bold move, but so far, it's been one that has re-energized the program and created serious optimism for the future.
