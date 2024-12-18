West Virginia Loses Massive Piece of Offensive Line to the Transfer Portal
West Virginia's portal count has continued to increase over the last 24 hours, but this is a big loss. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, starting left guard Tomas Rimac plans to enter his name in the transfer portal.
Rimac is a three-year starter for the Mountaineers, allowing a total of just two sacks over the last two seasons. At the end of the 2024 regular season, Rimac was named to the Big 12's Honorable Mention list.
With Rimac planning to depart from the program, West Virginia will have to completely rebuild its starting offensive line in year one of the Rich Rodriguez era 2.0. Left tackle Wyatt Milum, center Brandon Yates, right guard Ja'Quay Hubbard, and right tackle Nick Malone are all graduating and moving on to the next chapter of their career.
Rimac will have one year of eligibility remaining.
