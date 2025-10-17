Mountaineers Now

West Virginia Reveals Uniform Combination for This Week's Road Game at UCF

A look at the threads the Mountaineers will wear this weekend in Orlando.

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Athletics Communication
It's almost time for the West Virginia Mountaineers to make the trek south to Orlando to take on the UCF Knights in a battle of winless teams in Big 12 Conference play. There aren't many winnable games remaining on the schedule for either team, so to keep bowl hopes alive and well, this is a must-win game for both Rich Rodriguez and Scott Frost.

Thursday evening, the football team's social media account announced that the Mountaineers will be rocking the glossy blue lids, white jerseys, and gold pants, keeping it a classic look.

Uniform stats via @WVUniforms304

Most worn rank: 2

Record: 64-64

Total games worn: 128

Win percentage: 50%

Last worn: 2024 at Cincinnati

The Mountaineers and Knights will get the action started at 1 p.m. ET on TNT/HBO Max. Following the game, be sure to stop over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show with former WVU running back Eugene Napoleon and me. We'll offer our initial thoughts on what went down in Orlando and discuss what needs to be fixed moving forward.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

