West Virginia Reveals Uniform Combination for This Week's Road Game at UCF
It's almost time for the West Virginia Mountaineers to make the trek south to Orlando to take on the UCF Knights in a battle of winless teams in Big 12 Conference play. There aren't many winnable games remaining on the schedule for either team, so to keep bowl hopes alive and well, this is a must-win game for both Rich Rodriguez and Scott Frost.
Thursday evening, the football team's social media account announced that the Mountaineers will be rocking the glossy blue lids, white jerseys, and gold pants, keeping it a classic look.
Uniform stats via @WVUniforms304
Most worn rank: 2
Record: 64-64
Total games worn: 128
Win percentage: 50%
Last worn: 2024 at Cincinnati
The Mountaineers and Knights will get the action started at 1 p.m. ET on TNT/HBO Max. Following the game, be sure to stop over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show with former WVU running back Eugene Napoleon and me. We'll offer our initial thoughts on what went down in Orlando and discuss what needs to be fixed moving forward.
