What If Rich Rodriguez Never Left WVU? A Look at the Alternate Timeline
Nearly 18 years ago, Rich Rodriguez left West Virginia to become the head coach at Michigan. As you all know, it was a messy, ugly ending that resulted in the entire state turning on the man who led the Mountaineers to the doorstep of the national championship.
After years of fans never being able to forgive Rich Rod, they were finally able to bury the hatchet earlier this winter when WVU athletic director Wren Baker made the decision to bring Rodriguez back to replace Neal Brown. There's still a small portion of the fan base that is upset with how things went down roughly two decades ago, but for the most part, fans are ready to move forward and bring winning football back to Morgantown.
But what if Rodriguez never left? That's something I'm sure many have asked themselves over the years from time to time, myself included. That's what we're going to look at today - the alternate timeline in which Rodriguez stayed and is still the coach in 2025.
Another crack at the natty in 2008
If you just look at West Virginia's record in 2008, you're probably thinking I'm crazy. The Mountaineers went 9-4 in their first full season under Bill Stewart as head coach, but lost three of those four games by a combined 10 points. With Rodriguez at Michigan, Stewart had to usher in a new offense, and instead of sticking with what worked, the coordinator he put in charge, Jeff Mullen, tried to go to more of a pro-style system, which did not fit the personnel. WVU went from scoring 39.6 points per game down to 22.6.
They just couldn't score. If things stayed the same under Rodriguez, there's more than a good chance they would have run the table, or at the very least, gone 11-1 again. Again, no, I'm not crazy. I mean, do you really think Rich Rod would have put up three points against East Carolina? Only 14 in an overtime game against Colorado? Just 15 against Pitt one year after "that game"? Yeah, I don't think so.
Building with Pryor?
Pat White laid the foundation for the new era of Mountaineer football, but unfortunately, he didn't have anyone to pass off the torch to. It was not a certainty by any means, but there was a strong sense that had Rodriguez remained at West Virginia, Terrelle Pryor would have been a Mountaineer instead of an Ohio State Buckeye.
ESPN's Pete Thamel even asked this directly to Rodriguez earlier this offseason.
“That still would have been a hard get because Ohio State, obviously, they had a big brand, but I think our style of play and what Pat (White) was doing drew a lot of his interest. I think he would have been phenomenal, of course, in that (offense). We tried to get him at Michigan because they had all of their quarterbacks leave there.”
If Pryor landed at WVU, I think it's pretty safe to say their run would have continued at least another three or four years.
No Air Raid
The Air Raid existed because Rich Rod was not in town. The days of Geno Smith, Clint Trickett, and Will Grier slinging the ball all over the yard, putting up video game numbers, would have never happened. That offense was fun to watch, but it only produced two 10-win seasons and one major bowl win. More notably, those quarterbacks probably wouldn't have come to West Virginia with Rich Rod at the helm. Geno may have, since he was the only one who had some mobility, but still unlikely. I'm sure Tavon Austin would have been on his recruiting big board, but not sure about Stedman Bailey.
Stability on defense
Once Casteel left following the 2011 season, it's been a bit of a revolving door at the defensive coordinator spot for WVU. Joe DeForest, Keith Patterson, Tony Gibson, Vic Koenning, Jordan Lesley, and Jeff Koonz filled the role from 2012-24, making that six coordinators in thirteen seasons. Gibson had the longest and most successful tenure, eating up five of those thirteen seasons. I'm assuming Casteel would have been able to remain the DC for as long as he wanted before potentially handing the keys over to Tony Gibson, or someone else on staff. The defensive side of the ball has been a nightmare at times for the Mountaineers over the years, which is something that could have been avoided.
Life in the Big 12
This is where things get tricky to predict. If West Virginia continues rolling post-Pat White, do they get more respect from other leagues and receive an invitation from, say, the ACC and opt to go there over the Big 12? It's possible, but in all likelihood, the Big 12 remains the destination.
So, how would Rich Rod and Co. translate to a higher level of competition? I believe it would have been a little choppy at first, as it was under Dana Holgorsen, mainly because you're dealing with bigger, faster, more athletic bodies, and it takes time to build out depth at this level compared to what you could win with in the Big East.
If struggles persisted for more than a couple of years, there's a chance Rodriguez could have landed on the hot seat. I don't think he would have been canned, as he likely would have coached his way off of it and gotten the program back on track. Once he got the right pieces in place and had depth, the Mountaineers could make their ascent and became one of the better, more consistent programs in the Big 12.
Would WVU have a national title?
Even if Rodriguez kept things rolling, I still think their best chance would have been in 2008. Steve Slaton still probably leaves for the NFL, but Noel Devine was right there, ready to take over in that offense. If not 2008, then it would have had to be in one of the remaining years in the Big East. As previously mentioned, a stumble in the Big 12 would be inevitable, and recovering from that would have taken some time.
