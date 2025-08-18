WVU Adds 412 More 304 Mobile Season Ticket Passes, Sends a Little Jab at Pitt Fans
West Virginia has sold over 32,000 season tickets for the 2025 season, and that number continues to grow by the day. It comes as no surprise due to the return of head coach Rich Rodriguez, who had the Mountaineers one game away from playing in the national championship in his first stint as the shot-caller in Morgantown.
One of the new season ticket options, the 304 Mobile Pass, sold out last week. But thanks to visiting fans opting not to make the trip to Morgantown, the ticketing office has opened up 412 more mobile passes, perhaps a nice little jab at Pitt, which has a 412 area code.
The 304 mobile pass is a great, affordable way to attend Mountaineer home games. You can purchase up to as many as four tickets seated together for $309/ea (fees included). That means you can get in the door at Milan Puskar Stadium for roughly $51 per game — talk about a deal! The one caveat is that you will be seated in a different area of the stadium for each game, picked by the ticketing office. The seats will be either in the upper level or the south end zone.
Unlike the standard season ticket option, there is no MAC (Mountaineer Athletic Club) donation tied to the mobile pass.
How it works, via the press release
STEP 1: Purchase your 304 Mobile Pass
You can purchase up to four (4) passes but be sure to purchase all seats in one transaction to ensure you and your friends or family sit together each game. Since seats are assigned randomly, special seating arrangements are not possible.
STEP 2: Make sure you provide a valid email address
Your ticket(s) will be sent to you as a link in an email. If you don't have a valid email address, you won't be able to receive your tickets!
STEP 3: Receive your seat locations
Approximately 48 hours before each game, you will receive an email with your tickets. Please be sure to add your ticket(s) to your Apple or Google Wallet prior to departing for the stadium on game day. If you can't use one or all of your tickets, feel free to use the ticket transfer function in your WVUGAME account to make sure Milan Puskar Stadium is full for every game!
STEP 4: GO TO THE GAME!
Show your mobile ticket at any entrance and have it scanned right from your smart phone.
