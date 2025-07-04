WVU Football's All-Time Record vs. Every Opponent in 2025
We are 57 days away from the West Virginia Mountaineers starting their 2025 season. With the season approaching, let's open up up the history books and see how the Mountaineers have performed versus their 2025 opponents.
Game 1 vs Robert Morris University: 0-0
This will be the first-ever matchup between West Virginia and Robert Morris. The Mountaineers hope to start the season with a victory to move them to 1-0 all-time.
Game 2 at Ohio University: 12-5
This series began in 1897 with the Bobcats winning 12-0 in Athens, Ohio. The most recent matchup came in 2001, where the Mountaineers won 20-3.
Game 3 vs Pittsburgh: 41-63-3
This historic rivalry started in 1895, when the Mountaineers won 8-0 in Morgantown, West Virginia. The most recent matchup came in 2024, where the Panthers won 38-34. A significant matchup came in 2007, which was the last game Rich Rodriguez coached for WVU before returning for the 2025 season. The Mountaineers were set to play for a national title, but lost 13-9 as 28.5-point favorites. It was one of the biggest upsets in college football history. Pitt leads the series by a wide margin, but many of those wins came before the modern era.
Game 4 at Kansas: 11-2
This matchup was played one time prior to West Virginia joining the Big 12 in 2012. The 1941 matchup was a WVU victory, with a score of 21-0. The most recent matchup in 2024 was also a Mountaineer victory, with a score of 32-28.
Game 5 vs Utah: 0-2
The Mountaineers lost both matchups in this series. First in 1964, they fell to the Utes 32-6. In 2017, they matched up in the Cotton Bowl, and WVU lost 30-14.
Game 6 at BYU: 2-0
This series started in 2016 when WVU won a neutral site game 35-32. The more recent game came in 2023, where WVU won in a blow out, 37-7.
Game 7 at UCF: 4-0
This series started during Rich Rodriguez's first tenure at WVU in 2003, where they won 36-18. Last year the two teams met in Morgantown, and WVU won 31-21.
Game 8 vs TCU: 8-5
These teams matched up once before WVU joined the Big 12 in 1984. The Mountaineers won 31-14 in Houston, Texas. The last matchup was in 2023, where WVU won 24-21.
Game 9 at Houston: 0-1
The only matchup took place in 2023, where WVU lost 39-41. It was a heartbreaking loss, as Houston completed a Hail Mary as time expired to win.
Game 10 vs Colorado: 1-1
These two teams had a home-and-home series in 2008-2009. Both teams defended their home field, but the first matchup was an overtime thriller ending in Colorado's favor, 17-14.
Game 11 at Arizona State: 1-1
Most fans will remember the Mountaineers' win in this series, as it took place in the 2016 Cactus Bowl. The Mountaineers won a shootout 43-42. The first meeting took place in 1979, which was a blowout for the Sun Devils. The final score was 42-7.
Game 12 vs Texas Tech: 7-7
The series started in 1937 with a Mountaineer victory. The final score was 7-6 in El Paso, Texas. Last season, the Red Raiders dismantled the Mountaineers with a final score of 52-15. This was the last game of the Neal Brown era. WVU is 7-6 against the Red Raiders as a Big 12 opponent.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Lands Commitment from UMass Transfer Pitcher Andrew Middleton
Where Would the Media Have Picked WVU in the Big 12 Preseason Poll?
Projecting the WVU Basketball Depth Chart with the Recent Addition of Amir Jenkins