WVU Hasn't Forgotten Texas Tech's 49-0 Beatdown — And History Offers Hope

It feels like forever ago because it was, but West Virginia's 49-0 loss to Texas Tech in the season finale is still one that stings for the players who returned to the program in 2026. Sure, it was a game that had nothing on the line other than the opportunity to end the year with a win, but the end result was the exact opposite of how you want to end a season.

The Red Raiders jumped all over WVU in the first quarter, getting out to a 21-0 lead and then taking a 28-0 advantage into the break. West Virginia managed to move the chains just nine times in that game, mustering up a grand total of 180 yards of offense, rushing for a measly 37 yards on 22 attempts.

Coming into this week's game against Texas Tech, the Mountaineers have one of the most potent offenses in all of college football, thanks to the special talents they have at quarterback and running back with Mike Hawkins Jr. and Cam Cook. So for the Red Raiders, it will be a much stiffer challenge in that regard.

Defensively, Zac Alley's unit still has a bunch of holes in it and is looking to build off their performance against TCU two weeks ago. If they want any shot at winning this one, they can't afford to give up 384 yards through the air and an additional 188 on the ground like they did a year ago against Tech.

Junior defensive lineman Corey McIntyre Jr. was one of a handful of players who participated in that blowout loss to this team and stated earlier in the week that he and his teammates haven't forgotten about how that one played out and are seeking revenge.

“It was bad. It was very annoying for sure," McIntyre said about the 49-0 loss. "And I feel like everybody that was here last year feels the same way and has that type of animosity this week to go get back.”

Obviously, this is a team those returning players want because of how embarrassing it was last year, but also because a win, believe it or not, keeps them alive in the Big 12 title hunt, although they would need to win out AND receive help.

According to Jed Drenning, on 14 different occasions, West Virginia has lost to a team by 30+ points and then beat them the very next year. The last team they were able to do that against? Texas Tech. They lost to the Red Raiders 48-10 in 2022 and then beat them in Morgantown 20-13 in 2023.

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