WVU in the NFL: Geno Smith Rebounds and David Sills Breaks His NFL Catch Drought
Things didn't go well for the Mountaineers on Saturday, but for a few of those who used to don the Old Gold and Blue, it was a decent weekend in terms of individual performances. Here's a look at the top former Mountaineer performers in the NFL's Week 3.
Geno Smith
Geno had a brutal showing last week against the Chargers, throwing three interceptions and completing just 55.8% of his pass attempts. On Sunday against the Washington Commanders, he did everything he could to give the Raiders a chance to win. He completed 19-of-29 passes for 289 yards, three touchdowns, and no picks. The defense, however, let him down, allowing 201 yards on the ground and 41 points on the day.
David Sills V
The legendary Mountaineer receiver hasn't had much luck sticking on an active roster throughout his NFL career, but this year, he's getting that opportunity with the Atlanta Falcons. In Sunday's 30-0 blowout loss to the Carolina Panthers, Sills recorded one catch for nine yards. Why is this significant? Well, it happens to be his first regular-season catch since 2022 when he was with the New York Giants. Clearly, he has a lot of work to do still, but hey, getting back on the stat sheet is a small step forward.
Rasul Douglas
Rasul had another strong outing for the Dolphins, finishing second on the team in tackles with seven in a 31-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. So far this season, according to Pro Football Focus, he has an overall grade of 71.8 and a pass coverage grade of 70.7. Miami is off to a 0-3 start, and if their struggles continue, it wouldn't be surprising to see a contender try to make a move for him ahead of the trade deadline.
Some games to watch next week
In Week 4, Zach Frazier and the Pittsburgh Steelers will make the trip to Dublin, Ireland, to take on the Minnesota Vikings. Meanwhile, Geno Smith and the Raiders will take on the Chicago Bears in the 4:25 p.m. window, and Rasul Douglas will be on the big stage of Monday Night Football against the New York Jets.
