WVU’s Offensive Line is a Puzzle With No Easy Answers and No Time to Waste
Replacing an All-American in Wyatt Milum is one thing, but to replace the entire starting offensive line, and essentially the whole unit behind them in one offseason is a unique challenge.
West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez and Jack Bicknell Jr. will have their work cut out for them as they try to find the right five to set the tone for the offense. Running back Jahiem White could be in store for a massive season, but he won't have a chance if the big fellas up front can't do their part consistently enough.
No one expects this to be a top o-line unit in the Big 12, and they don't need to be. They just can't be the reason they lose games. While the defense is typically ahead of the offense when coaching changes are made, the Mountaineers can't rely on Zac Alley's unit all season long. They, too, are experiencing a ton of change, and if it comes down to the defense having to get stops and hold teams under 30, it's going to be a long year.
In addition to opening up running lanes for Jahiem White to do his thing, the o-line has to gel together quickly so that whoever wins the starting quarterback job isn't under constant duress and unable to operate. Rodriguez's offense is designed to get the ball out fast, so there shouldn't be as much concern about pass protection, but they will need to be able to hold up long enough to take shots downfield.
Do they have the horses to make this thing go? I believe so, it just may take a little bit of shuffling to find the right mix, so don't be surprised to see tweaks being made in the first month of the season.
Depth chart projection (three-deep)
LT: Nick Krahe, Mickel Clay, Donovan Haslem
LG: Walter Young Bear, Malik Agbo, Joshua Aisosa
C: Landen Livingston, Carson Lee, Robby Martin
RG: Kimo Makane'ole, Ayden Bussell, Wyatt Minor
RT: Ty'Kieast Crawford, Xavier Bausley, Mickel Clay (swing tackle option)
This is probably the hardest area of the roster to figure out. Some guys who may have played tackle in the past could slide to guard. Some guards could kick outside to tackle. Guys who may have played on the left side may flip over to the right, and vice versa. And then you may end up seeing some guys get reps at center who have yet to play the position.
By the time Week 1 rolls around, that three-deep will probably look completely different. By the end of September, it could change again. The bodies are there, it's just going to take some time to find the right mix.
