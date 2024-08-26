WVU QB Garrett Greene Has Seen 'Double-Digit Increase' in Completion Percentage
West Virginia has to throw the ball with more efficiency if they want to be a serious contender in 2024. While starting quarterback Garrett Greene had a tremendous first full year as the guy running the show, there were some mechanical things that he needed to improve on this offseason.
Quarterbacks coach Tyler Allen noted last week that Greene's completion percentage saw a great increase from this year's camp compared to last year. During the Neal Brown show, the head ball coach didn't give a specific number but did note that it was a double-digit uptick.
“I think the biggest thing from an offensive standpoint that’ll stick out is we’re a lot better passing team," Brown said on the show. "Our receivers are stronger and they’re faster, and we’ve added a couple bigger body guys. And our quarterbacks are more efficient passing the football. So I believe and that’s my hope that we’ll look significantly different from a passing perspective than we did a year ago.”
Not only will Greene's strides pay off, but so will a more experienced wide receiver room. Coach Brown feels really good about that group heading into this season headlined by transfer Jaden Bray and the young core of Traylon Ray, Hudson Clement, and Rodney Gallagher III.
“Most improved unit on our football team in the past year. Physically, from a mental standpoint, their attention to detail. At our practices, they stood out. And they had some really good battles with our DBs because we’re better at covering people than we’ve ever been too. I’m excited to see. I think they’ve got to be able to play within themselves and take the details and all the training that they’ve had, and the experience they’ve had, and the confidence they’ve had and carry that over into game.”
