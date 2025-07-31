WVU Running Back Cyncir Bowers Could Be the Breakout Star No One Saw Coming
West Virginia's offense is going to run through Jahiem White in 2025, but there are several other playmakers in that running back room who are capable of putting up big numbers to complement the star junior's production.
SMU transfer Jaylan Knighton, who is a few yards shy of 2,000 for his career, is the first name that typically gets brought up and rightfully so. He's played in the Power Four, splitting time between Miami and SMU, proving he can produce at the highest level.
Tye Edwards, the transfer from Northern Iowa, is another guy who has been around the block and put up a bunch of yards throughout his career. But there may be someone in that room that we're not talking about nearly enough — Cyncir Bowers.
The 5-foot-10, 191-pound back from Harrisburg, PA, posted 1,008 yards and 12 touchdowns on 155 carries as a freshman at Iowa Central Community College last season, while also hauling in 24 receptions for 363 yards.
Because of the experience of others in the room, Bowers is often the forgotten piece. Well, maybe not for everyone. Former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon made a bold statement on the JUCO product in Wednesday's episode of Between The Eers, previewing the running back room.
“I’m watching Cyncir Bowers and I’m like this kid…oh, oh, oh man. He made me say, ‘Oh’ three times. You can’t teach 4.3 speed, but more importantly, you can’t teach vision, you can’t teach balance, you can’t teach ‘the it factor’ that he is with the ball in his hands. He is a special talent. I say that and preface that by saying he still has to respect what Jahiem White is. There’s levels to this, right? You still got to respect the productivity and the experience of Jaylan Knighton. You have to. But I’m going to tell you right now, *takes glasses off* Cyncir Bowers might be potentially as good as the other two. He might turn out to be the best of them all. I’m trying to tell you, the dude is different. He’s a difference maker, and I’m going to tell you again, you can not teach 4.3.”
About a month ago, Jahiem White took a picture of his forty time and posted it on social media, which also had the times of just about everyone on the offensive side of the ball. Bowers was clocked at a blazing 4.35 with a 10-yard split of 1.49.
White, Knighton, and Edwards (assuming he gets cleared) will eat up a good portion of the carries, but if Bowers plays up to his potential, he's going to force his way into the rotation.
