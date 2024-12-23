WVU's Top 15 Players Who Have Not Entered the Transfer Portal...Yet
The transfer portal is alive and well, as you would imagine. As of this writing, 15 scholarship players on West Virginia's roster have entered the portal, and a few more may follow before the December 28th deadline.
Some big names, such as RB CJ Donaldson, WR Hudson Clement, WR Traylon Ray, LB Josiah Trotter, and LB Trey Lathan, are among the 15. Who are the fifteen best players on West Virginia's roster as of today? Let's run through it.
QB Nicco Marchiol
Nicco Marchiol was set to take over as West Virginia's starting quarterback next fall with Neal Brown at the helm. With a new coaching staff coming into place, that's not quite the guarantee it once was. Expect Rodriguez to at least add competition at the quarterback spot, even if he believes Marchiol is the guy.
RB Jahiem White
Most would argue that keeping Jahiem White is Rich Rod's number one priority in terms of the retention piece of this roster, and it would be difficult to disagree. White is so explosive and dynamic with the ball in his hands that he reminds you a little bit of what Noel Devine did in this offense. Sure, they are two different players, but there are some similarities in their game. If White stays, he'll put up monster numbers.
WR Preston Fox
Having a reliable return man is often overlooked in football. Rich Rodriguez has to feel pretty fortunate to have a guy like Fox already in the fold, eliminating one less headache.
WR Rodney Gallagher III
Gallagher hasn't had much of an opportunity to truly showcase his talents as a receiver. Neal Brown used him a bunch on jet sweeps and screens. When he actually ran routes, he made things happen. Assuming this new staff deploys him correctly, he's in line for a breakout season.
LB Reid Carrico
Carrico was buried on the depth chart at Ohio State and came to West Virginia to be a depth piece in the linebacker room but ended up being more valuable than just a rotational guy. He is WVU's most experienced backer at the moment and could slide into a full-time starting role, depending on who else the staff brings in from the portal.
C Kyle Altuner
Altuner was my top-rated recruit in West Virginia's 2024 signing class. If it weren't for injury, there's a chance he could have taken over as the Mountaineers' starting center at some point this past season. At the very least, he would have earned some snaps and potentially started some games at the end of the season. NFL potential.
C Landen Livingston
The Mountaineer offense didn't skip a beat whenever Livingston had to come in for Brandon Yates due to injury or snapping issues. He still has some room to grow and will be pushed for the starting job by the aforementioned Altuner, but as things stand, he's one of the top players on the roster.
OT Xavier Bausley
Here's one guy Mountaineer fans shouldn't have to worry about losing, considering he played for Rodriguez for a year at Jax State before making the jump to WVU. He pushed Nick Malone for the starting right tackle job this past season and should, without question, be the guy in 2025.
TE Jack Sammarco
I didn't expect Sammarco to see any action whatsoever in 2024, and boy, was I wrong. He emerged as the third tight end on the depth chart, surpassing Will Dixon and a few others to help complement Kole Taylor and Treylan Davis.
DL Asani Redwood
Each year, Redwood has shown a little more and improved as a player. He came to West Virginia incredibly raw, not having an extensive history of playing the game. He's starting to figure things out and become a key piece of this Mountaineer defense.
DL Corey McIntyre Jr.
McIntyre has dealt with some injuries over his first two years in Morgantown, but he's still a big piece of West Virginia's future. If he can stay healthy this offseason, there's a chance he could start next fall. At worst, he'll be in the rotation.
DL Edward Vesterinen
Former WVU head coach Neal Brown stated that the expectation was for Eddy V to use his redshirt and return for one final season. Even under a new staff, that appears to be the case, as he is listed on the updated roster. A nice piece for the new defensive coordinator to have on day one.
DL Hammond Russell IV
Russell played much better than the stat sheet would indicate. He and Fatorma Mulbah did an excellent job playing the nose this season. Regardless of what defensive scheme goes with, Russell has the athleticism to adjust and should be in line for a strong finish to his career at WVU.
LB Ben Cutter
Cutter took a bit of a reduced role this year, with Josiah Trotter and Trey Lathan being fully healthy. He showed flashes of his potential as a true freshman and will be someone this new staff leans on next fall, especially given the lack of bodies they have in that room.
P Oliver Straw
Hey, punters are football players too! And Oliver Straw is a damn good one. There's really no reason for specialists to enter the transfer portal unless they haven't won the job, so Straw will likely stay put and return as one of the best punters in the Big 12.
