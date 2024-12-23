Four Potential Candidates to Join WVU's Staff Take Jobs Elsewhere
Over the next 24-48 hours, we should begin to see West Virginia head football coach Rich Rodriguez officially announce some hires to his coaching staff. Several candidates have either been interviewed or chatted with Rich Rod in the past week and soon, he'll have some pieces fall into place.
Four coaches who were believed to be at least in consideration for a spot on his staff are taking jobs at other schools or in one coach's case, staying put.
Rod Smith ---> Marshall
Smith has been with Rodriguez for many years, spending time on his staff at West Virginia, Michigan, Arizona, and Jacksonville State. The initial assumption was that he, too, would make his return to Morgantown. However, Smith was in the mix for the Jax State head coaching job, and a return to WVU never really materialized.
Clint Trickett ---> Jacksonville State
Trickett was tossed around as a potential candidate to be the Mountaineers' next quarterbacks coach, but he couldn't pass up the opportunity to be an offensive coordinator and run his own show. Plus, he'll get to work with his father, Rick. At some point, Clint will make his way to Morgantown. This is a good move for him as it will allow him to grow as a play-caller.
Rick Trickett ---> Jacksonville State
My hunch is that Trickett would have probably been an assistant offensive line coach had he followed Rodriguez back to Morgantown. Once he got wind that his son, Clint, was in consideration for the offensive coordinator position, he decided to stay put. The Mountaineers may turn their focus to Garin Justice, who is currently at SMU.
Rod McDowell ---> Marshall
McDowell was one of the handful of assistants who was expected by many to follow Rodriguez to West Virginia. He'll be following him alright; he just won't make it all the way up to Morgantown as he'll be serving as the running backs coach for Tony Gibson at Marshall.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Clint Trickett Hired as Offensive Coordinator at Jacksonville State
Former WVU Tight End Will Dixon Transfers to Rhode Island
Eastern Michigan WR Oran Singleton Jr. Commits to West Virginia
West Virginia Lands South Alabama CB Transfer Jordan Scruggs