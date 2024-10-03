Bryce Ford-Wheaton Dresses Head-to-Toe in Pitt Gear After Losing Bet
As if the ending of the Backyard Brawl wasn't enough to endure, former West Virginia wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton had to sport Pitt gear from head-to-toe after losing a bet with New York Giants teammate, Jason Pinnock, who played for the Panthers from 2017-20.
If West Virginia had just held on to a 10-point lead with a little over three minutes remaining, Ford-Wheaton would have avoided this agitating moment and instead, we would have seen Pinnock decked out in the Old Gold and Blue.
During the 2022 Backyard Brawl, Ford-Wheaton had a ball bounce off his chest that went right into the hands of MJ Devonshire who returned it for what would end up being the game-winning touchdown. He took a lot of heat on social media from Mountaineer fans for not coming down with that ball, but if it weren't for him, West Virginia wouldn't have even had a chance to win the game. He terrorized Pitt's secondary all night long, reeling in nine receptions for 97 yards and two touchdowns. Ford-Wheaton was by no means the reason the Mountaineers fell that night.
During his time at West Virginia, Ford-Wheaton caught 143 passes for 1,867 yards and 15 touchdowns. In four games this season for the Giants, he has appeared on 65 special teams snaps and has made two tackles.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Fans Predict Outcome of WVU's Trip to Oklahoma State
College Football 25 Simulation: West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State
Bowl Projections for West Virginia Entering Week 6
Walk Thru GameDay Show: West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Preview + Prediction