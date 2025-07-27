Bryce Ford-Wheaton Shares Message After Receiving Gut-Wrenching News
Before it even really got started, former West Virginia wide receiver and current member of the New York Giants, Bryce Ford-Wheaton, saw his season come to an abrupt end.
During today's practice, Ford-Wheaton ruptured his Achilles and will miss the entire 2025 season, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic.
Sunday evening, Ford-Wheaton took to X to share his disappointment in the injury.
"I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t devastated! I did everything by the book! Didn’t take a single shortcut, left no stone unturned, invested everything into my body and my health this year. I’m not sure why me, but I promise I’m not going out on these terms. It’s a long road ahead for sure, but I know this is just part of God's plan for me, no matter how tough it may seem right now. Thank you all for your prayers, please continue to keep me in them. I WILL be back, that’s a promise!! God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers!"
Last season, Ford-Wheaton appeared in 18 games for the Giants but did not record any offensive stats. 286 of his 288 snaps came on special teams.
