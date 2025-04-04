Stanford Wide Receiver Transfer Expected to Take Visit to West Virginia
West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez has made it very clear that the Mountaineers will be active in the transfer portal this month, particularly when it comes to adding competition in the wide receiver room.
Rodriguez did make one addition already with the return of Preston Fox, who unretired after a couple of months off, coming back for his last year of eligibility. While Fox's return helps, there's still a lot work that needs to be done.
One name to keep an eye on is Stanford transfer Mudia Reuben. According to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports, Reuben is expected to take a visit to West Virginia in the near future, as well as a trip to South Florida.
In 25 career games with the Cardinal, Reuben has logged 24 receptions for 283 yards and three touchdowns. While the numbers aren't all that impressive, you have to keep in mind that Stanford has had major issues at the quarterback position over the last handful of seasons.
The Riverside, Missouri product picked Stanford out of high school over offers from Air Force, Arkansas State, Ball State, Buffalo, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (OH), Middle Tennessee, Navy, Tulane, and a few others.
Reuben will have two years of eligibility remaining.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Dynamic Dual-Threat Quarterback Includes West Virginia in Top List of Schools
Five Thoughts on Ross Hodge After Being Introduced as WVU's New Head Coach
West Virginia Assistant Follows Darian DeVries to Indiana