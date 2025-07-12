JJ Wetherholt Opens Futures Game with a Bang and Earns Chipper Jones’ Praise
The 2025 MLB All-Star Futures Game got off to a bang with West Virginia product JJ Wetherholt belting a double to left center on the third pitch of the game. He did strike out in his second at-bat, but he was at least able to showcase his potential on the biggest stage and right off the rip.
Shortly after reaching second base, MLB Hall of Famer and manager for the National League, Chipper Jones, praised Wetherholt, believing he'll be in the big leagues before long.
“This kid’s a player. That’s why I wanted him at the top of the lineup," Jones said. "I think you’re going to see him starting in St. Louis pretty soon.”
Wetherholt is the 19th-ranked prospect by MLB.com and No. 1 in the Cardinals' organization. He could rejoin the Redbirds tomorrow for the series finale in Charlotte against the Knights, but may get the day off. Next Friday, they'll begin a three-game slate against the Toledo Mud Hens.
