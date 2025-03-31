Mountaineers Now

Joe Mazzulla Continues to Etch His Name in the Celtics' Storied History Book

The West Virginia alum is having one heck of a start to his coaching career.

Schuyler Callihan

Mar 12, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla watches from the sideline as they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Joe Mazzulla is the youngest head coach in the NBA, but that hasn't stopped him from having an enormous amount of success and making history.

The West Virginia alum became just the third head coach in the Boston Celtics' storied history to begin his tenure with three consecutive 55-win seasons, joining K.C. Jones and Bill Fitch.

Last season, a couple of weeks short of his 36th birthday, Mazzulla became the youngest head coach since 1969-70 to win an NBA championship. Bill Russell was the previous owner of that title, doing it as a player/coach for the Celtics.

Mazzulla's Celtics are currently 55-19, sitting 4.5 games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Since February 8th, the Celtics have been on a heater, winning 19 of their last 22 games, including a current eight-game winning streak.

They have a pretty favorable schedule down the stretch with the struggling Miami Heat, slumping Phoenix Suns, and a combined three games against the lowly Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets. The Memphis Grizzlies (tonight), New York Knicks (April 8), and Orlando Magic (April 9) are the only teams who, on paper, pose a threat. If Boston stays hot and gets a little help, they could overtake Cleveland for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

