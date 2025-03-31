Veteran Scoring Guard Don McHenry Contacted by West Virginia in Transfer Portal
Another transfer portal target for West Virginia has been identified.
According to his agent Larry Hall, Western Kentucky transfer guard Don McHenry has heard from the Mountaineers in addition to Arizona State, DePaul, Oklahoma State, USC, and Wake Forest.
This past season for the Hilltoppers, McHenry appeared in 32 games (28 starts) and averaged 17 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 39% from the field and 31% from three-point land. A year ago, his first at the Division I level, McHenry recorded 15.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game and was much more efficient from the field with shooting splits of 46.1/36.2/85.9.
The 6-foot-2 guard got his start in college ball at Hawai'i Hilo at the Division II level before transferring to Indian Hills, a junior college in Iowa. Following his only season at Indian Hills, McHenry was named to the NABC NJCAA DI All-American Team while also being named the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Player of the Year. There, he averaged north of 15 points per game along with 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 36% from downtown.
McHenry will have one year of eligibility remaining.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WVU is Targeting Well-Traveled Playmaking Transfer Guard Themus Fulks
MAILBAG: Chester Frazier Outlook, Wren Baker's Future, Spring Game Opponents + More
West Virginia Guard Javon Small Declares for the 2025 NBA Draft
West Virginia Reaches Out to Two-Way Division II Star Guard in Transfer Portal