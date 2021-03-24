Quinton Spain Re-Signs with Cincinnati

Former West Virginia offensive lineman Quinton Spain will be returning to the Cincinnati Bengals on a one-year contract, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Spain joined the Bengals after being cut mid-season by the Buffalo Bills. Spain and the Bills had just agreed to a three-year extension just seven months prior to his release but due to some shuffling of the offensive line, Spain was the odd man out.

In nine games (eight starts) with the Bengals, Spain committed four penalties and allowed just one sack. He will be a big part of what the Bengals hope to be an improved offensive line next season so that they can protect young star quarterback Joe Burrow.

