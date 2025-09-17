Tracking WVU Players in the NFL After Week 2 Standouts, Struggles, & PFF Grades
The West Virginia Mountaineers saw eight former players see the field in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season. Mountaineer fans always love to keep up with their former superstar players.
Once a Mountaineer, always a Mountaineer is the saying in Morgantown, WV. Here is how your favorite WVU players did in Week 2.
Zach Frazier is the starting center for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’s expected to be one of the best in the league over the next few seasons. For now, Frazier is still finding his way. Pro Football Focus graded Frazier as the 17th-best center in the NFL. They gave him a grade of 62.5 for how he has played through two weeks. His outing wasn’t the best in Week 2, but he’s getting there.
Dante Stills got more action in Week 2 for the Arizona Cardinals. They were playing the Carolina Panthers, and he made an impact. Stills batted a ball down at the line and had two tackles as he helped the Cardinals get a win on Sunday. Pro Football Focus has him with a 46.7 grade. He played in 46 defensive snaps as well as two on special teams.
David Sills V didn’t get a ton of opportunity during the Atlanta Falcons' 22-6 win over the Minnesota Vikings. He played in just three offensive snaps and one special teams play. For Sills, it’s just nice to see him hanging around on an NFL roster.
Rasul Douglas lifted his grade on Pro Football Focus to 70.5 after his Week 2 showing for the Miami Dolphins. That puts him as the 30th-ranked cornerback in the NFL currently through two seasons. He played in 60 snaps and had an amazing game, but the Dolphins fell to the Patriots.
Colton McKivitz is the starting right tackle for the San Francisco 49ers. He had a great game in Week 2 as his team got to 2-0 on the season. Pro Football Focus has graded McKivitz as the 14th-best tackle in the NFL, currently with a 73.1 grade.
Geno Smith had an ugly Week 2 performance on Monday night for the Las Vegas Raiders as they lost to the Los Angeles Chargers. Smith threw three interceptions and passed for just 180 yards. It was a rough showing for the former WVU star QB. Don't write him off, though.
Rex Sanhurra is the long snapper for the Cleveland Browns. He played in nine total plays in Week 2 for the Browns. Austin Brinkman is the long snapper for the Houston Texans. He appeared in seven snaps in Week 2. Wyatt Milum was placed on the inactive list for the second straight week for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
