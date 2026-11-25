2027 LB Wesley Flamer Decommits From WVU Ahead of Signing Day
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Wednesday morning, class of 2027 linebacker Wesley Flamer (6'2", 207 lbs) of Springfield, VA, announced that he will be reopening his recruitment ahead of signing day after having been committed to West Virginia since April 19th.
"I will be decommitting from West Virginia University," Flamer posted on X. "Thank you, Coach Zac Alley and Andrew Warwick, for the opportunity very grateful!! With that being said, thank you, WVU!!
My recruitment is now open..."
Flamer initially picked West Virginia over offers from Bowling Green, Buffalo, Campbell, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, James Madison, Liberty, Monmouth, Old Dominion, Richmond, Stony Brook, Syracuse, Temple, Toledo, and a few others.
This news comes not only a week before the early signing period, but also just two days before the Mountaineers' final game of the regular season. There could be some tweaks made to the coaching staff in Morgantown, which could have played a role in Flamer's decision. Rodriguez sort of hinted earlier this week that they may not sign all 20 recruits who were committed at the time. That number for the high school class remains between 18 and 20. The staff is re-evaluating the entire class as well, making sure they get the right guys in place.
Now that Flamer is no longer a part of the Mountaineers' '27 class, West Virginia has three linebackers still committed — Rick Brown, Mason Cerovac, and Broncs Baker. You can expect the Mountaineers to add talent to the position through the transfer portal this winter.
West Virginia's updated 2027 recruiting class
QB: Andre Phillip II
RB: Lee Prince Jr., Bryian Duncan Jr.
WR: Brock Burrus, Carter Davis, Chase Guers, Roscoe Hayes
TE: Luke Linder
OL: Ethan Lawson, Ryan Moore, Jajuan Graham
DL: DaJour Webb, Zai’Vion Meads, Tristan Hardin-Roberts
EDGE: Trevoris Finley, Stevan Thornton, Kameron Graham
LB: Rick Brown, Mason Cerovac, Broncs Baker
CB: Zachary Gleason Jr., Carter Bonner
LS: Warren Flatt
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_