Wednesday morning, class of 2027 linebacker Wesley Flamer (6'2", 207 lbs) of Springfield, VA, announced that he will be reopening his recruitment ahead of signing day after having been committed to West Virginia since April 19th.

"I will be decommitting from West Virginia University," Flamer posted on X. "Thank you, Coach Zac Alley and Andrew Warwick, for the opportunity very grateful!! With that being said, thank you, WVU!!

My recruitment is now open..."

Flamer initially picked West Virginia over offers from Bowling Green, Buffalo, Campbell, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, James Madison, Liberty, Monmouth, Old Dominion, Richmond, Stony Brook, Syracuse, Temple, Toledo, and a few others.

This news comes not only a week before the early signing period, but also just two days before the Mountaineers' final game of the regular season. There could be some tweaks made to the coaching staff in Morgantown, which could have played a role in Flamer's decision. Rodriguez sort of hinted earlier this week that they may not sign all 20 recruits who were committed at the time. That number for the high school class remains between 18 and 20. The staff is re-evaluating the entire class as well, making sure they get the right guys in place.

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Now that Flamer is no longer a part of the Mountaineers' '27 class, West Virginia has three linebackers still committed — Rick Brown, Mason Cerovac, and Broncs Baker. You can expect the Mountaineers to add talent to the position through the transfer portal this winter.

West Virginia's updated 2027 recruiting class

QB: Andre Phillip II

RB: Lee Prince Jr., Bryian Duncan Jr.

WR: Brock Burrus, Carter Davis, Chase Guers, Roscoe Hayes

TE: Luke Linder

OL: Ethan Lawson, Ryan Moore, Jajuan Graham

DL: DaJour Webb, Zai’Vion Meads, Tristan Hardin-Roberts

EDGE: Trevoris Finley, Stevan Thornton, Kameron Graham

LB: Rick Brown, Mason Cerovac, Broncs Baker

CB: Zachary Gleason Jr., Carter Bonner

LS: Warren Flatt

For the most consistent, accurate, and in-depth West Virginia football and men’s basketball recruiting coverage, be sure to visit and bookmark our recruiting page. There, we will have exclusive interviews, breaking news, scouting reports, names to watch, visits that have been scheduled, offers that have been sent out, opinion pieces, and much more. You can also follow Schuyler Callihan on X @Callihan_, as well as @WVSIRecruiting for updates.

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