BREAKING: Chattanooga DB Transfer Jordan Walker Commits to West Virginia
West Virginia continues to stay hot on the recruiting trail, landing another commitment out of the transfer portal. Late Wednesday afternoon, Chattanooga defensive back transfer Jordan Walker announced his pledge to the Mountaineers.He has one year of eligibility remaining.
"I really enjoyed everything about it, man," Walker told West Virginia On SI about his official visit to WVU. "It was love shown as soon as I stepped foot on campus, and that coaching staff is getting ready to do something special in Morgantown."
In addition to West Virginia, Walker also held interest from Appalachian State, Ball State, Buffalo, UAB, UConn, UTEP, Western Michigan, and a few others.
In what would be his final season at the FCS, Walker racked up 60 tackles, seven pass breakups, 2.5 tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery. For his career, he has 13 pass breakups and four picks.
Walker becomes the second defensive back out of the portal to commit to the Mountaineers, joining former South Alabama corner Jordan Scruggs.
WVU's current transfer portal commits
QB Jaylen Henderson (Texas A&M), RB LJ Turner (Catawba College), WR Cam Vaughn (Jacksonville State), WR Jarod Bowie (Jacksonville State), WR Oran Singleton Jr. (Eastern Michigan), WR Cyrus Traugh (Youngstown State), TE Jacob Barrick (Jacksonville State), TE Johnny Pascuzzi (Iowa), OL Walter Young Bear (Tulsa), LB Ashton Woods (North Carolina), CB Jordan Scruggs (South Alabama), S Jordan Walker (Chattanooga), and K Ethan Head (Tulane).
